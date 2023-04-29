INDIANAPOLIS — Spring has sprung in Carmel, Indiana. That’s where the second annual Spring Sensation at Coxhall Mansion is happening this weekend!

Here you will find a collection of highly professional decorators, florists, and small business owners offering unique products to the community.

Organizers say it is the perfect time to get inspiration for your spring and summer events, such as graduations, weddings, and other memorable occasions.

There will be nearly more than 30 small businesses featured this year, and it’s all about celebrating women business owners and what it means to support our local businesses throughout Indianapolis.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a tearoom, a signature cocktail bar, and entertainment from a member of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

The Spring Sensation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Coxhall Mansion in Carmel, Indiana.

It is $25 per person to attend, and proceeds go to Coxhall Guild in support of the Friends of Hamilton County Parks, Inc.