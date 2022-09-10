KOKOMO, Ind. — Union workers at the Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo are going on strike and demanding better work conditions.

On Saturday, UAW Local 1166 announced that members working Stellantis’s Kokomo casting plant are immediately going on strike with requests for a “safe and comfortable” workplace. Among the group’s demands are for the company to repair and maintain all HVAC systems, address health and safety issues and provide clean uniforms.

“Stellantis claims it has no money to meet the basic needs of UAW Local 1166 members while, at the same time, it is making record profits and investing billions in a new battery plant across the street,” said UAW Vice President and Director of the Stellantis Department Cindy Estrada.

“This strike represents UAW Local 1166 members telling Stellantis enough is enough.” UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Stellantis N.V. is an automotive manufacturing corporation formed in 2021. The corporation released the following statement regarding the strike.

“Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees. After bargaining in good faith for two days and presenting an offer we believed addressed the union’s concerns, we are disappointed by the UAW’s decision to walk out. We will look to get back to the table as soon as possible to resume negotiations to reach an agreement on a local contract.” Stellantis

It is unclear at this time how long the group plans to continue to strike. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.