INDIANPOLIS — Car enthusiasts have a lot to check out this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as the venue is home to the 63rd annual “World of Wheels” event.

Custom trucks, cars, motorcycles and low-riders are all on display at the auto event. Organizers said they have everything from vehicles made in the 1930s to new McLaren cars and everything in between.

“Every single car here has its own story, it’s own little history that goes back through,” World of Wheels host Doc Riley said.

Riley said that there are about 400 cars on display at the event in total. He also added that every car shown is customized.

“We depend on automobiles for our daily lives almost and for our livelihoods, but then also we like to have a lot of fun with them as well,” Riley said. “So, I think that kind of carries over here and it really is generational.”

With regards to generational attendees, Riley said he was pleased to see the types of groups attending the show.

“It’s nice to see families back together walking around, little kids will start as soon as they come through the door,” he said. “They’re pointing at a car or a truck and the same thing with an old car guy too, they do about the same thing.”

Riley said that the event is a good pairing with the Indiana area.

“Indiana is just a natural draw,” he said. “We’ve been here 63 years, so that’s got to tell you something. But I think everyone has a passion for the automobile. They’ve always got a story to tell.”

The world of wheels continues tomorrow, March 27. It is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will wrap up with an awards ceremony. Tickets are $20 for those 12 and up and $6 dollars for those between 6 and 12.