INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in seven years, Indianapolis will play host to a WWE “premium live event” — a big ticket showcase once called a pay-per-view before the switch to the streaming era.

While Indianapolis won’t be playing host to one of the wrestling giant’s “Big 4” shows (Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble), the Circle City still will host hours of beatdowns and bodyslams as WWE Fastlane speeds into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Fastlane first debuted in the lineup of WWE pay-per-views in 2015 and was typically held prior to Wrestlemania in February or March. WWE Fastlane 2023 will be the first time the show is held in October.

Prior Fastlanes have featured the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Edge, Daniel Bryan and more battling it out for championship gold.

Tickets for WWE Fastlane go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

To learn about presale opportunities, visit the presale offer page.

The show will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.