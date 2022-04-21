MUNCIE, Ind. — Indianapolis may have just been named one of the next great food cities by Food and Wine Magazine, but Yelp is saying “NOT SO FAST!” The popular user generated-review site is putting the spotlight on another, somewhat unexpected, Indiana city: Muncie.

Yelp compiled a list of the top 20 places to eat in Muncie, Indiana. It’s an all-time list and was based by identifying businesses in the restaurant and food category, then ranking them on a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

So while we’re not quite sure why Muncie is being singled out, we’re just going to enjoy it and go along for the ride.

The full list