YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown police officer has been suspended without pay for six months after an investigation revealed he responded to a break-in and, after discovering the suspect in question was his own brother, failed to do any paperwork or properly interview the victims.

According to documents filed to the town manager, an investigation into Officer Blake Barnard’s actions brought Town Marshal Shane Ginnan to the conclusion that Barnard should be charged with neglect of duty, failure to enforce the law, conduct unbecoming of an office and violating the oath of office.

“I believe the only way to repair the damage done by Officer Barnard is termination,” Ginnan said in his recommendation to the town council.

The marshal’s charges and findings were presented to the Yorktown Town Council on Tuesday. Despite the recommendation for termination from the police department, the town council voted 5-1 to suspend the officer without pay for six months.

According to the town marshal’s investigation, the incident occurred on Nov. 11, 2021, when Barnard was called to the 1400 block of S. Colony Drive in Yorktown on a report of a burglary in process. Barnard supposedly admitted, even before arriving on scene, that he suspected the suspect at the break-in could be his brother.

Once on scene, the suspect was identified as Brayden Barnard, Officer Barnard’s brother, who was said to be intoxicated. The town marshal stated rather than placing his brother in custody or detaining him for an investigation, Barnard took his brother to his apartment and dropped him off.

The town marshal said Barnard not only failed to do any proper interviews or paperwork about the incident but reportedly told the junior officer who was on scene that there would be no need for paperwork or charging information to be filed against his brother.

The town marshal said the incident came to light after victims and witnesses contacted police displeased with how the case had been handled. There had reportedly been broken windows and glass along with a damaged door and the concerned parties wondered why no one was in custody or being charged.

The witnesses pointed out the conflict of interest with Barnard being involved in a case where his brother was the suspect.

The town marshal forwarded his findings to the Indiana State Police who subsequently charged Brayden Barnard with residential entry.

“Officer Barnard did not act with the best interest of the victims/citizens of Yorktown in mind,” Ginnan said in his findings. “He placed his relationship with his family member above his oath and obligation to the town, his fellow officers and its citizens.”

Marshal Ginnan said Barnard also put his junior officer in a “horrible position” of having to explain to the victims that the suspect who’d broken into their home was not only the other officer’s brother but was not in custody for his actions.

“Furthermore, he shows no sign that he understands that what he did was wrong, improper or that it violated policy or criminal law,” Ginnan said.

At the end of his report, in defense of his recommendation of termination, Ginnan said: “When an officer violates the public’s trust, it damages the entire agency and takes us time to repair our reputation and rebuild trust. The first step in rebuilding trust is to show our citizens that they matter to us and that officers who do not impartially discharge their duties do not have a place in our organization.”

Despite the town marshal’s suggestion, the town council voted only for the six-month suspension.