YORKTOWN, Ind. — After almost a two-week search, officials with the town of Yorktown announced Thursday that the “rogue sheep” wandering the town has been captured.

The sheep, which the town called “Rambo” was successfully captured by the Yorktown Police Department Wednesday evening. According to previous reports, Rambo was reportedly disrupting morning school traffic and wandering the town on Oct. 5.

Officials said Rambo was transported to a local farm where a veterinarian examined him. A post on the town’s Facebook page said that Rambo is being re-homed out of town in an Amish community.

“Thanks to the local residents who kept a vigilant watch as the sheep meandered around Yorktown and neighboring communities,” the post read. “Best of luck in your new surroundings, Rambo!!!!”