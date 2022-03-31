YORKTOWN, Ind. — The Yorktown Police Department is no longer participating in the Delaware County SWAT Team, a move the town’s marshal notified the sheriff about earlier this week.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Shane Ginnan, who became Yorktown’s town marshal in January, notified Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner about the change.

“This will take effect immediately,” Ginnan wrote.

The change came as a shock to Skinner, who said he had not previously discussed the matter with Ginnan.

“When I got the email from the marshal, I had no warning or no notice that he was going to pull their officers from our SWAT team — from our joint SWAT team,” said Skinner.

Marta Guinn, a member of Yorktown Town Council, said she was not aware prior to a decision being made, either. She found out when she was forwarded a statement that was sent to the town manager.

Ginnan’s letter also read, “Please remove my officers from any on-call or call-out lists that may exist through dispatch.”

That wasn’t the only change. Ginnan also informed Skinner that effective immediately, Yorktown would no longer request the Delaware County SWAT Team to respond to a call for assistance if one was needed in the town.

“I have contacted Superintendent Carter and made arrangements to have the State Police SWAT team respond to any call for assistance that the Town of Yorktown may need,” the letter read.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter confirmed he spoke with Ginnan, who asked about support of ISP, whether it be from an investigative, laboratory, patrol or other perspectives.

“I told him like I’ve told chiefs and sheriffs all over the state, of course that’s what we’re for. We’re here to support you and your local communities and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” said Carter. “From a SWAT component, he asked specifically about SWAT, the answer is yes. If he has a need for one of our teams, then we’ll send him any resource that he needs.”

In the initial letter to Skinner, Ginnan was brief and did not specify his reasoning for the change. He finished his letter by thanking the sheriff for his attention to the matter.

Skinner penned a two-page response to Ginnan, requesting he reconsider his decision to withdraw officers. While he said he isn’t disputing Ginnan’s right to make this move, he doesn’t feel it is in the best interest of the Yorktown Police Department or community.

“The loss of your officers’ participation on the Delaware County SWAT Team will have a detrimental effect on the efficiency of the team and your agency. Through your officers’ involvement with the Delaware County SWAT Team they receive over 500 hours of high-quality training annually,” Skinner wrote.

Skinner said he believes many of these trainings, which include firearms, survival tactics, raid planning, de-escalation, and more, are incorporated into the department and not only make the department stronger, but the community safer.

On Wednesday night, Ginnan responded on the town’s Facebook, writing, “The decision by the Yorktown Police Department to withdraw voluntary officer support to the Delaware County SWAT Team has come into question.”

Ginnan cited an officer shortage, including a personnel issue and an injury, being the reason they chose to withdraw officers from the SWAT team.

“It was imperative that we not weaken our current responsiveness or burden our remaining force with additional duties and expenses so long as we could do so without opening our residents to undue risk,” wrote Ginnan.

Guinn told FOX59 Marshal Ginnan’s concerns about lack of manpower, budget and response to calls have not been brought to the council to ask for more money in his budget for hiring more officers or to come to a resolution.

“We needed to have our officers here in our community doing their job in the community,” said Town Manager Pete Olson.

The department, which has about 10 officers, is down currently due to injury and a disciplinary issue, but Olson said they are utilizing back-up part-timers that are assisting from other agencies on their days off.

When asked whether there is a concern for safety or responses in the community due to staffing, Olson said no.

“Those are part of the reasons that those decisions are ultimately made about where we’re going to put our priorities in, so when the staffing decisions are made, we want to make sure that we always have enough officers covering the roads that are able to do their job,” said Olson. “It always comes back to public safety is one of our key concerns, it always has been and will continue to be.”

Olson said it is more often that their officers on the SWAT team were responding to assist with SWAT-related emergencies in other communities in Delaware Counties more often than Yorktown.

“We do not have the reason to call SWAT on an everyday basis, in fact, it’s been a number of years since we’ve utilized SWAT in the community,” said Olson.

Still, if the town needs SWAT now, it said it will rely on ISP. In an email sent to town staff, obtained by FOX59, Ginnan said officers in charge can request the State Team through dispatch or the Pendleton post.

When asked why the decision was made to call state over county SWAT in a circumstance that warrants it, town officials said it boils down to Ginnan’s familiarity and being comfortable with the responsiveness of state team based on his 15 years of personal SWAT experience.

“With his background, he had trained with the ISP previously and was very aware of their capabilities, so just as he is learning the area, he feels comfortable knowing that they would be a possibility for calling for a SWAT team,” said Olson.

Guinn said, under the marshal’s employment agreement, it states he is to engage and interact with other criminal justice agencies with common jurisdiction to ensure criminal justice goals are consistent. As a mother of two children in Yorktown Community Schools, she said she isn’t on board with the decision to no longer work with Delaware County’s SWAT Team.

“In the interest of the fastest response time and familiarity with our community, I will always want the SWAT team that is in our “backyard” not the one that our Marshal has familiarity with,” wrote Guinn, who shared one of the officers who has long served on the SWAT team is also Yorktown Community Schools’ school resource officer.

She added, his experience and familiarity with the layout of schools render him invaluable in the event an emergency were to ever occur in any of the buildings, which warranted a SWAT response.

“He’s the face that our children recognize and are comfortable with. I cannot find any justification in removing him from that team,” Guinn wrote.

In Sheriff Skinner’s letter to Ginnan, he shared his respect of Superintendent Carter and the ISP Swat Team, writing, “I can say without hesitation that his teams are some of the best trained and most mission capable SWAT teams in our nation,” but expressed concern for response time to the county in the event a response is needed in Yorktown.

“As a result, their full-team response time to Yorktown in an emergency could easily exceed 90 minutes. In all honesty, the response time for the ISP SWAT team would most likely be closer to two hours. Conversely, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team can respond to an emergency in Yorktown in under 30 minutes,” Skinner wrote.

Skinner cited examples of concern in his letter, one specifically from several years ago, where two armed gunmen robbed the First Merchant’s Bank in Yorktown.

“Upon fleeing the bank one of the suspects opened fire on a Yorktown Police Officer with an AR-15 in an attempt to kill the officer. The ISP SWAT Team was called in conjunction with the local teams. All of the necessary arrests were made and the scene was clear and secure before the ISP SWAT team ever made it to the scene. This was done through cooperation between Yorktown PD, Muncie PD and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to ensure public safety,” Skinner wrote.

Ginnan shared on the town’s Facebook that the response time would be much less, disputing Skinner’s concerns over time of response.

“Superintendent Carter assured me that we would have a 30-minute ISP SWAT response (if not sooner) due to several members of the ISP SWAT team living in and around Delaware County,” he wrote.

When FOX59 asked Carter if ISP can guarantee the response time would be 30-minutes or less for SWAT to arrive, he shared that while he did speak with Ginnan, he believes the conversation about response times was confused with someone else.

“There is no way that I would commit 30 minutes with those kinds of assets. There’s a number of reasons why. We have people that live up in that area and they could be there relatively quickly, but even then we wouldn’t commit to a time frame,” said Carter.

Carter added, “They’re very busy. Our special operations components, investigative components, crime scene investigators and the like are very, very busy, so they might be someplace else where they can’t get there right away.”

Superintendent Carter said he never put a timeline on a response other than “as soon as possible,” noting that it would be irresponsible on his behalf with all of the variables involved in this type of response.

After FOX59’s story ran, Ginnan issued an apology for the misunderstanding that he said created confusion and uncertainty. On Thursday night. Ginnan shared with the community, “I take full responsibility for all the misunderstandings and confusion this has caused our Town.”

The full letter is below.

FOX59 is working on further clarification on the marshal’s decision to work with the county SWAT team moving forward.

“I think what the Yorktown community needs to hear from me though, is in that moment of emergency, is whatever issues there might be with whatever agencies, are gone,” said Carter, who shared that he spoke with Skinner Thursday morning and is confident that the agencies can work together.

“The citizens need not worry about a response,” Carter added. “Our job is to respond to communities all over Indiana and we will, and we’ll always get there as quickly as we can.”

Skinner said he won’t jeopardize the safety of the residents and will send any necessary resources in the event of an emergency.

“We take an oath to serve and protect the community within our county, Yorktown is within Delaware County so we will use all resources at any time necessary to protect the lives of those people out there should they need it,” said Skinner.

Chief Ginnan expressed his concerns on the town’s social media page over comments made by the sheriff, calling them ‘politicking.’

“The concerns raised by Sheriff Skinner regarding extended calls times are unwarranted and appear as much to be politicking. I made an informed decision that addressed crisis safety and everyday operational measures to provide for the care of both our officers and citizens,” Chief Ginnan wrote.

Skinner said, the letter in response was nothing more than a reaction to the information he received unexpectedly.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with politics, I think it is purely coincidental that this is an election year for all of the sheriffs in Indiana. The town marshal has only been in that position for less than three months. I’ve actually only met him one time,” said Skinner. “If I had to guess I’d have to say we’re probably the same political party, so this has absolutely nothing to do with politics and quite frankly I was just reacting to the information I was given, so absolutely not.”

Skinner hopes to resolve any conflicts between the two departments before the safety of anyone is placed at risk.

“My wish is that Sheriff Skinner and Marshal Ginnan can come together, collectively, and work together as they both have been elected by their communities to do so,” Guinn added.