INDIANAPOLIS – A discount day, Keith Sweat and the final week for a lantern show highlight Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair.

Fairgoers can get in for $7 thanks to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which is offering an online voucher for BMV Discount Day. It amounts to half-price admission, as tickets typically cost $14.

To get the deal, you’ll need to visit the BMV’s website. Just a reminder that parking is separate and costs $10 per vehicle.

Keith Sweat/Photo via Indiana State Fair

Keith Sweat to perform

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage will feature Keith Sweat for Wednesday night’s free concert. The R&B singer takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

His hits include “I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right,” “Make It Last Forever” and “Don’t Stop Your Love.”

Premium area access to the concert is already sold out, although premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.

Final week for Illuminate

This marks the final week Illuminate at the Indiana State Fair. The indoor light display is free with paid admission and designed for all ages.

You’ll find it in the air-conditioned Expo Hall, making it a great place to take a break from outdoors.

You can learn more about the Indiana State Fair here.