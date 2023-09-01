INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo wants your help naming the newest addition to its monkey exhibit: a baby gibbon.

The zoo posted on social media Friday saying that, in honor of National Primate Day on Aug. 31, an online form has been set up for Hoosiers to give their input on what a new baby monkey should be named. The baby gibbon can be seen below in a photo provided by the zoo.

New baby gibbon (via the Indianapolis Zoo)

While some names for the baby may already be churning in your mind, Indy Zoo has already selected some finalists.

The baby gibbon and his dad Elliot

“Our amazing animal care team have confirmed that the baby is a boy and have helped create a list of names for the little one,” the zoo’s post read. “Now, we need YOUR help choosing the best one!”

The finalists for the baby gibbon’s new name? Edison, Emmitt and Echo.

“Each name starts with the letter ‘E,’ to match with the baby’s father Elliot,” the zoo said. “[This is] similar to our gibbon mother and daughter duo Koko & Kavi.”

To vote on which name you’d prefer, click here to fill out a form. The contest will close on Monday, Sept. 11, the zoo said, and the winning name will be revealed that same day.