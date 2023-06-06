FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Intoxication and access to a phone mixed with a more-than-slight differing political belief than that of U.S. Representative Jim Banks landed a Fort Wayne man in jail on intimidation and harassment charges last week.

Aaron L. Thompson is accused of leaving eight voicemails for Banks, a Republican who represents Northeast Indiana, where the 33-year-old threatened the congressman and his family, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad. Or you grow old without your daughters,” Thompson is accused of saying in one message.

All the voicemails were left at Banks’ office.

“How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision. Love you (expletive) (expletive),” Thompson is accused of saying. “Boom boom you pick which two daughters get shot.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Investigators say in court documents Thompson left one voicemail on April 6 where he hoped Banks would die in a car crash while adding vulgar comments about the congressman’s wife.

Thompson is accused of leaving seven more voicemails on April 11, court documents said.

“Mole-ay, Mole-ay, Mole-ay, Mole-ay, Mole-ay, Mole-ay, Mole-ay hope you die yay,” Thompson is accused of saying in one of the voicemails, apparently referencing Banks’ face.

Aaron L. Thompson

“Mole-ay three daughters. Hey, hey, hey one wife yay,” the voicemail continued, according to court documents. “Oh yeah, yeah, we’ll give her two bullets. Mole-ay how’s your moles on face you little (expletive).”

When questioned later by the United States Capitol Police, Thompson admitted to leaving the voicemails while intoxicated, according to court documents. When asked why, Thompson said he disagrees with Banks politically.

“I hope you (expletive) get your brains blown out,” one voicemail said.

In another voicemail, Thompson is accused of saying that he owns a gun because the constitution allows him to and proceeds to threaten Banks with the killing of his daughters, court documents said.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Thompson with a Level 6 felony count of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment on June 2.

Thompson posted bail shortly after being booked into jail and appeared in court Tuesday.

He’s due back in court for a hearing in August.