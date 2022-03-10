AVON, Ind. — An 8-year-old girl from Avon was given a hero award and recognized for her calmness and bravery in a 911 call that helped save her brother’s life.

Darasimi “Racheal” Fajana and Hendricks County Communications Center Dispatcher Kane Lesser were presented with Public Safety Communications Awards on Thursday at the Avon Town Council meeting for working together on April 14, 2021, to ensure help arrived in order to assist Racheal’s brother.

“You’re doing very well,” Lesser is heard telling the girl in the 911 call moments after asking her how old she was. The 8-year-old stayed calm and spoke clearly to Lesser, answering his questions and unlocking the front door and ensuring a light was on for an ambulance to more easily find the home.

“You did excellent. This is very good,” Lesser reassured the girl at the end of the call.

The Avon Town Council stated Avon couldn’t be more proud of Rachel and the action she took with Lesser to calmy assist her family in a very stressful time of need.