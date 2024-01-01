INDIANAPOLIS – Residents can get a free ride to Plainfield and Whitestown as part of a promotional project aimed at increasing awareness and use of Workforce Connectors.

The Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority (CIRTA) and businesses in the Plainfield and Whitestown Economic Improvement Districts (EIDs) are behind the effort, which will eliminate the usual $1 fare for Workforce Connector shuttles from Indianapolis to industrial parks in Plainfield and Whitestown.

The promotion rolls out on Jan. 2.

Workforce Connectors are designed to fill gaps between IndyGo bus stops in Marion County and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

“While paying $1 a trip might not seem like a lot, it can make a big difference for our riders,” said Jennifer Gebhard, executive director of CIRTA. “The Economic Improvement District (EID) boards of directors in Plainfield and Whitestown, which fund the majority of the service, voted to try this, so we’re going to test the concept in 2024.”

The connectors operate six days a week. Both routes depart from the Carson Transit Center in Indianapolis at 5:10 a.m. and run until approximately 7 p.m. CIRTA hopes to attract additional ridership and reduce boarding times at stops.

The agency said several U.S. cities are testing zero fares on entire transit systems or routes.

“This promotion is about providing access to opportunities for employment for individuals, as well as delivering a much-needed workforce for employers,” said Gebhard.

Find the Workforce Connector schedule here.