INDIANAPOLIS — Zoobilation is almost here!

Tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo’s largest annual fundraising event go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. They will sell out quickly! You can get tickets here.

The June 9 event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the Premium Experience followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight. The Zoo will be closed to the public that day in preparation for the fundraiser.

This year’s theme is “Wild Encounter.” Guests at the black-tie event will experience a wild adventure they’ll never forget! All guests must be 21 or older.

The annual “party with a purpose” costs $275 for Zoo members and $300 for nonmembers. Premium Experience tickets run $575 for members and $600 for nonmembers. All sales have a four-ticket limit. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The Premium Experience includes priority parking, an arrival gift and access to an air-conditioned lounge.

Money from the event helps pay for the care of nearly 1,400 animals and 48,000 plants as well as the Indianapolis Zoo’s global conservation initiatives.

Zoobilation guests will taste the finest culinary creations from some of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants, which will vie for the coveted people’s choice and blue-ribbon awards.

They’ll enjoy cocktails, fine wines and other drinks amid the Indianapolis Zoo’s animals and exhibits. As the evening progresses, they’ll dance the night away to live music.

The presenting sponsor is AES Indiana, with additional support from Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, Ice Miller LLP and Republic National Distributing Company.