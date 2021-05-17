Skip to content
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
IN Focus: Indiana Politics
IN Focus Podcast: Elected officials discuss FedEx shooting, this week’s top stories
Video
Popular
What we know about the 8 people killed in FedEx shooting
Video
Employee blames FedEx for mass murder security lapse
Video
Marion County prosecutor says state’s ‘red flag law’ didn’t stop FedEx shooter from buying more guns
Video
Tax refund delays reported, some of the reasons it may be happening
Video
Survivor of Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting speaks out from hospital: ‘I’m not no victim, I’m a survivor’
Video
Austin manhunt over: Police arrest ex-detective wanted in triple murder
Video
Remembering FedEx employee Matthew Alexander: ‘The world lost a great man’
Video
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin Monday
Live
‘I-69 Finish Line’: Follow the latest updates with new INDOT website