INDIANAPOLIS — Two new state senators were sworn in at the Statehouse Wednesday morning to fill a pair of vacancies.

According to a news release, Indiana State Sen. Cyndi Carrasco, R-Indianapolis, took the oath as the state senator for Senate District 36 Wednesday morning by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

This comes after Carrasco succeeded State Sen. Jack E. Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, who died Sept. 20 at the age of 72 after serving in the position since 2016.

Carrasco has been elected to serve through November 2024, according to the release. Senate District 36 includes portions of Marion and Johnson counties. Carrasco is the vice president and general counsel for the University of Indianapolis and previously served as the executive director for the State Ethics Commission. She was also the first female inspector general for the state of Indiana.

“While being sworn into the State Senate occurs after unforeseen and tragic circumstances with the passing of Senator Sandlin, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve and carry on his legacy,” Carrasco said in the release. “I will never seek to be another Jack, but I will work every day to represent the people of Marion and Johnson counties just as he had, and advocate for our shared values. I look forward to advocating for law enforcement and public safety, an education system that works for all children and parents, and policies that support families, small businesses, our local communities, and a thriving economy. It’s time to get to work.”

State Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute was also sworn in Wednesday as the state senator of Senate District 38 by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Rush. Goode is replacing former State Sen. Jon Ford, who resigned from his position in mid-October.

According to previous reports, Ford’s final day in the seat was Oct. 16 after he was re-elected in November 2022. Ford said he left the position to pursue an opportunity in “new professional endeavors.”

According to the release, Goode will finish the remainder of Ford’s term through November 2026, serving Vigo and Clay counties, as well as northeastern Sullivan County. Goode is the state director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and previously served as the executive director of government relations and university communication for Indiana State University.

“I am pleased to be given the opportunity to represent the Wabash Valley in the Indiana Senate,” Goode said in the release. “I look forward to meeting with constituents throughout the district as I consider legislation that will make Indiana an even greater place to live, work and raise a family.”

The 2024 legislative session will formally begin on Nov. 21 for Organization Day and reconvene in early January 2024.