AG Rokita defends state-funded trip to southern U.S. border

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending a recent state-funded trip to the southern U.S. border.

According to Rokita’s office, the late January trip was his second to the southern border in three months. He met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, law enforcement officials and other state attorneys general.

“This border issue, this non-enforcement of our sovereign rights as a country isn’t just an issue for border states,” Rokita said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s an issue for all states.”

Rokita said the purpose behind the travel is to investigate illegal immigration’s impact on Indiana, particularly when it comes to issues like human trafficking and the drug epidemic.

“We’re uncovering more and more evidence that shows that they’re carrying fentanyl that can kill everyone in this state 10 times over,” Rokita said.

Rokita confirmed the recent trip was paid for with state funds. In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, he said “no taxpayer dollars were spent inappropriately during my evidence-gathering trip.”

Rokita pointed out he drove to and from Texas.

When asked whether he believed the trip was an appropriate use of taxpayer funds, Rokita responded, “Absolutely. I’m the chief law enforcement officer and legal officer here in the state of Indiana. So absolutely. When you have the federal government not doing its job, I think the states have to do their job.”

During the trip, Rokita announced a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden administration to try to end a federal program that brings children to the U.S. from some Central American countries.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Democratic Party is calling on Rokita to reimburse the state for his travel to the border.

“Hoosier taxpayers should not be footing the bill off of his selfish political agenda,” said communications director Drew Anderson.

Anderson said he believes the AG “abused his office,” arguing trips like these should be left to federal officials, not state leaders.

“For these kind of trips, it should be a congressional elected official that, in my view, has the jurisdiction to make those trips,” Anderson said.

On his way back from Indiana, Rokita attended a Texas rally by former President Donald Trump.

According to a spokesperson for Rokita’s office, the border visit and the rally “were not coordinated ahead of time.”

We’ve filed a public records request to find out exactly how much the trip cost the state. Our request is still being processed.