All Indiana counties represented in applications for economic grant program

INDIANAPOLIS – All of Indiana’s 92 counties have submitted applications for an economic development grant program funded by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

The requests total more than $1 billion, twice the $500 million allocated for the program.

“We’ve not had an opportunity to seek this much funding in the past,” said Molly Whitehead, executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.

Being able to request a grant of up to $50 million is a big deal, Whitehead said. That’s why her organization teamed up with five other Central Indiana counties to submit an application for funding from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI.

The grants will fund development and other programs that help communities attract and retain residents and businesses, according to state officials.

“We focused really on quality of life amenities, so quality downtowns because we know that is a key driver to people wanting to live in a community and work in a community,” Whitehead said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), which is overseeing the program, received applications from 17 regions representing all of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to Mark Wasky, vice president for innovation and strategic initiatives.

In the Evansville area, officials focused part of their application on the Ohio River.

“People love to be around the waterfront, and how do we further develop that very opportunity?” said Greg Wathen, president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. “And then looking at the various housing options.”

“The interest and excitement around the program has been really impressive,” Wasky said.

The IEDC may help communities look for additional sources of funding to cover any costs not funded by the READI program, Wasky said.

“The IEDC has a variety of tools that we might be able to deploy to be able to support some of these projects,” he said. “But there are a number of other federal opportunities.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will now review the grant applications and hopes to make a final decision on the grants awarded by December, Wasky said.

Here is a list of all grant applicants, provided by the IEDC:

70-40 Greater Mt. Comfort Corridor, led by the Hancock County Economic Development Council

Counties: Hancock, Marion

Proposal Themes: Improve quality of life to increase region’s vibrancy, attractiveness, sustainability and affordability; attract, train and retain highly skilled workforce; increase diversity, equity and inclusion



Counties: Boone, Hendricks, Montgomery, Putnam, Johnson and Morgan

Proposal Themes: Bolster region’s quality of life, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, housing for talent attraction, infrastructure improvements and talent development



Counties: Decatur, Rush, Shelby

City: Batesville

Proposal Themes: Increase connectivity, make place-based investments including housing projects and public infrastructure, market the region and create career pathways for new students and adults needing to upskill



Counties: Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Wayne

Proposal Themes: Boost population trends to end population decline, mobilize learning systems to increase educational attainment and build equitable economic opportunities to increase median household income and earnings



Counties: Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren, White

Proposal Themes: Retain existing talent and welcome new talent to increase the region’s population, along with increasing housing opportunities, accelerate digital adoption among industries



Counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Harrison, Knox, Martin, Pike, Orange, Spencer, Perry

Proposal Themes: End population and job losses through investments in training programs, public infrastructure, fiber optics, transportation and improved connectivity throughout the region



Counties: Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen

Proposal Themes: Scale and differentiate targeted industry clusters, ensure talent strategies meet industry demands, invest in key quality of life initiatives



Counties: Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Tipton

Proposal Themes: Attract and retain people, develop the talent and skills of its current and future workforce, and connect talent with the jobs the region needs to be successful



Counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, Whitley

Proposal Themes: Grow population, increase educational attainment and raise per capita personal income



Counties: Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski, Starke

Proposal Themes: Build on success of IGNITE the Region plan, which focuses on business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, infrastructure, talent and placemaking



Counties: Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott, Washington

Proposal Themes: Nurture a diverse economy by improving destinations, workforce and entrepreneurship, real estate development, natural assets, connections and gateways, and infrastructure



Counties: Elkhart, Marshall, St. Joseph

Proposal Themes: Raise post-secondary talent attainment, improve minority income disparity, provide higher wage job opportunities and stimulate positive in-migration



Counties: Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings

Town: Edinburgh

Proposal Themes: With its largest anchor institution Cummins, Inc., this region is focused on advancing new and emerging technologies, ensuring careers are well-paying and equitably distributed and people are well-educated and trained; and to cultivate a culture of resiliency



Counties: Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Union, Franklin, Ripley (excludes city of Batesville)

Proposal Themes: Prioritize talent attraction and development as the region’s foremost opportunity for growth



Counties: Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick

Proposal Theme: Bring new high-paying job opportunities, increase population, reduce the number of households living in poverty and improve the health and well-being of residents



Counties: Clay, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Proposal Themes: Leverage the region’s higher-educational access, its destination assets and its proximity to Illinois to attract and retain students and visitors in the region



Counties: Hamilton, Madison, Marion

Proposal Themes: Foster entrepreneurial ecosystem, generate high-quality and high-wage job opportunities and create vibrant places that attract and retain high caliber talent