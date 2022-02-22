INDIANAPOLIS – A bill moving forward at the Statehouse aims to help more young Hoosiers in foster care start driving.

Senate Bill 246 passed the Senate unanimously last month and is expected to get a vote in the House within the next few days.

It would help cover the costs of supervised driving hours with an instructor and car insurance, which experts say is more expensive for foster youth.

“They’re paying upwards of 40% to 50% more each year for their auto insurance policy, so that can equate to a couple of thousand dollars a year,” said Maggie Stevens, president and CEO of Foster Success.

The bill could help as many as 3,000 Hoosiers, Stevens said.

Stormy, an older foster youth advocate with Foster Success, knows firsthand the financial barriers teens in foster care face when trying to get behind the wheel.

“Some parents buy their kids cars,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t have that, that luxury.”

Stormy, who testified in support of Senate Bill 246, said he was also unable to complete the number of supervised driving hours needed to obtain a license in Indiana, and he eventually got his license once he was living in another state.

“Being a little bit more sufficient on your own with your permit is a good thing,” Stormy said. “And that’s not something that Indiana really has a streamlined process for foster youth to access.”

The funding would start off coming from private contributions and could later include federal and state dollars, Stevens said.

“There’s currently a tax credit available for another fund for foster youth, and I’d like to expand this fund into that tax credit opportunity,” said State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence), the bill’s author.

“I think that it would be a great opportunity,” Stormy said. “A real way to have a fresh start without any of the burdens or things we can’t really control.”

Any changes made in the House will need to be approved by the Senate before the bill heads to the governor.