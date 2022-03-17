INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers have debated whether Indiana is in the right time zone for decades, and now a federal proposal to make Daylight Saving Time permanent has reignited that discussion.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed that bill earlier this week.

Indiana has observed Daylight Saving Time since 2006 following a push by then-Governor Mitch Daniels.

“I didn’t care if we were on Hawaiian Time as long as we were in sync with the rest of the economy,” Daniels said in a one-on-one interview Thursday.

The law was passed in 2005 following much discussion in the Indiana legislature.

“It had nothing to do with time zones,” Daniels said. “It had nothing to do with whether you like your daylight early or late. It was the rescheduled conference calls, the mistimed deliveries.”

The law passed with bipartisan support, but not everyone was on board.

“The work period for farmers shifts to the evening hours in the summer where they have other things that they may want to be involved in,” said Katrina Hall of the Indiana Farm Bureau, which was opposed to the 2005 law.

Now that the U.S. Senate has passed the bill to make Daylight Saving Time year-round, we could be ticking toward the return of that debate at the Indiana Statehouse.

“If you talk about changing time zones, we don’t have the ability to do that,” said State Rep. Jerry Torr (R-Carmel), who authored the Daylight Saving Time law.

“So if we chose to opt out, if that’s still available, we’d still be on the same time all year,” Torr explained. “Just like all the other states.”

As for Daniels, he doesn’t have a preference either way of which time zone Indiana aligns with.

“I’m an outdoor person,” Daniels said. “I guess I do like some daylight at the end of the day but I could easily live with the Central Time Zone.”

Daniels said he was surprised by the Senate’s passage of the bill but believes it could be beneficial.

“If the federal legislation is trying to bring again simplicity and eliminate confusion, that would be a positive thing,” Daniels said.