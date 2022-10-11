INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday is Indiana’s voter registration deadline for the November election, and early voting begins Wednesday.

“We’ve got our machines set up, our poll pads ready to go,” said Beth Sheller, Hamilton County’s election administrator.

Sheller said she is expecting a higher percentage of voters to cast their ballots in-person this year compared to the 2020 general election. She has already seen fewer mail-in ballot requests, she said.

“I’m expecting a high turnout for early voting and Election Day since, like I said, we’ve only sent out 7,000 ballots so far,” Sheller said.

Since it’s a midterm election, you’ll see a congressional race on the ballot as well as the Indiana Senate race – Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) is running for reelection against Tom McDermott, the Democratic mayor of Hammond.

You’ll also vote on local and Statehouse elections.

You may be voting in a different race this year for Congress or the Indiana legislature because of redistricting.

“It’s really important for voters to do their homework,” said Julia Vaughn, executive director of the nonpartisan organization Common Cause Indiana.

Vaughn suggests voters check which races are on their ballot before heading to the polls. She points out changes were made across the state.

For the state legislature, several new districts were created, so there’s no incumbent in those races.

“Many of those in and around Central Indiana – there’s a new Senate district here in Marion County, a new House district was created out in Hendricks County,” Vaughn explained.

Early voting hours vary by county, so to find out more about when you can vote and what’s on your ballot this year, head to the Indiana Secretary of State’s online voter portal.