INDIANAPOLIS — Four school districts in Central Indiana are asking voters to renew their respective operating referenda for the next eight years on Tuesday.

According to previous reports, these referenda are aimed at keeping the districts’ operations continuing, recruiting and retaining educators, funding safety initiatives and, in one district’s case, funding an early education expansion.

For Carmel Clay Schools, voters will decide on whether or not to renew the “existing maximum referendum property tax of $0.19.” The continuance of the operating referenda will also be voted on in Hamilton Southeastern Schools and for the Monroe County Community School Corporation. However in Hamilton, officials said the renewal is reported to be at a lower maximum referendum tax rate from $0.2275 to $0.1995.

For the Monroe County Community School Corporation, the district is asking voters to approve an increase of 8.5 cents to the district’s current referendum rate of 18.5 cents. This increase, if passed, would be used to expand the district’s preschool and early education programs, eliminate student and family fees as well as expand the district’s career education program.

Look below for live results for the various school referenda after results begin to come in Tuesday evening.

