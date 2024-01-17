INDIANAPOLIS — According to a statement from the gubernatorial campaign of Eric Doden, officials said that his campaign has raised more than $5 million in donations through the campaign so far.

According to previous reports, Doden is the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and is running for governor on a small town approach, as well as a “robust debate on ideas.”

In a statement from Brian Gamache, Doden’s campaign manager, he said that in the last year, Doden has become a “top tier candidate.”

“In the last year, Eric Doden has gone from unknown to top tier candidate in the race for governor by raising more than $5.5 million, offering the most robust policy proposals, and establishing himself as the only candidate with a plan to save our small towns, rural communities and regional cities,” Gamache said. “Eric is the only candidate who has grown his ballot share in the polls and we have the candidate, resources, and message to win this campaign and deliver a positive future for all 6.8 million Hoosiers.”

According to previous reports, Wednesday afternoon was the deadline for candidates to submit their respective campaign finance reports for 2023.

As of Jan. 10, Indiana gubernatorial candidates can officially declare their candidacy according to officials with the Indiana Election Division. A number of other candidates have already announced their intention to run for the position in 2024, including:

Mike Braun, the current U.S. Senator for the state of Indiana and a Republican.

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General and a Republican

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor and a Republican

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and a Republican

Jamie Reitenour, a Republican

Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana and a Democrat

Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian.