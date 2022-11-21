INDIANAPOLIS — What does the future hold for former Vice President Mike Pence? Will he really run for President in 2024?

It’s one of the many questions FOX59’s Dan Spehler asked the former VP in a one-on-one interview Monday afternoon. Pence is currently touring the country to speak with reporters about his new book ‘So Help Me God’ – a book that happened to be released the very same day former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House.

Pence has repeatedly said he thinks the GOP will have “better choices” than Trump in 2024 and told us Monday that he would be discussing the possibility with his family over the holidays with a decision likely looming in the new year.

As for the events of Jan. 6th, 2021, Pence told us he felt the former President’s rhetoric that day was reckless.

“His words that day endangered my family, and endangered other people,” Pence said.

We asked the former VP: Why wait this long to say all of this publicly, to this extent?

“I spoke about January 6th on January 6th,” said Pence. “I condemned the violence and praised the heroes… I made it clear publicly that President Trump was wrong, but in my book, I wanted people to understand not just what I did that day but how and why I did it.”

Pence said he’d warned Trump for weeks that he didn’t have the authority to do anything that day but preside over the congressional certification of the election results.

“January 6th was a tragic day,” said Pence. “But I’ll always believe I did my duty that day under the constitution and the laws of this country.”

You can see more of our interview with Pence tonight on FOX59 News at 10 & CBS4 News at 11, and this Sunday on this week’s edition of IN Focus.