INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the two mayoral candidates for the city of Indianapolis will come to the FOX59/CBS4 studios to answer questions brought forward by viewers before next month’s election.

Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) and Jefferson Shreve (R) will participate in a live debate at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The debate will air live on both FOX59 and CBS4, as well as online on both station’s websites. A live blog covering the event is at the bottom of this story.

According to previous reports, Hogsett is seeking his third term as the mayor of Indianapolis and won the Democratic primary in May. Shreve, a former City-County councilor, won the Republican primary in May. Both have raised millions of dollars for their respective campaigns, a record amount for an Indianapolis mayoral race.

The hour-long debate will focus on various Indianapolis issues, including crime and public safety, economic development, improving downtown as well as other various topics. The questions asked during Thursday’s debate were submitted by FOX59/CBS4 viewers.

FOX59/CBS4 have outlined the following rules for Thursday’s debate:

Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer a given question;

If a follow-up question is given, or if a rebuttal is warranted, the candidate will have 30 seconds to respond;

For clarifications, 15 seconds may be provided to the candidate;

Closing statements will be given from each candidate.

“It’s a great opportunity to hear from both candidates, in a format that allows for an in-depth discussion on the issues our viewers find important this election year,” debate moderator Dan Spehler, an anchor for FOX59 and IN Focus host, said.

If viewers cannot watch on their televisions, the debate will also be streamed live on the FOX59/CBS4 website at 7 p.m. Thursday. Check below for live updates during Thursday’s debate: