INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana legislature moves forward with a bill to regulate school curriculum, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he has not decided whether he’ll sign it into law.

House Bill 1134 passed the Senate education committee Wednesday on an 8-5 vote, mostly along party lines. State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) was the only Republican on the committee to join Democrats in voting against the measure.

The bill, which restricts how teachers can discuss topics like race, gender and ethnicity with students, was scaled back by the bill’s Senate sponsor, State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), last week,

“I think the bill, where it is now, is a vast improvement on where it started, with the emphasis rightly so on transparency and parental engagement,” Holcomb said Wednesday.

Gov. Holcomb said his team has been “engaged with [legislative] leadership and members on a regular basis” regarding the school curriculum bill.

“Education represents not just a big part of our budget, but a big part of our state’s destiny,” Holcomb said. “So we need to get it right.”