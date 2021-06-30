Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff after former Indiana first lady’s passing

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of former First Lady Patricia Whitcomb, who passed away Sunday at age 91.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, July 12. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Whitcomb served as first lady from 1969 to 1974 when her husband, Ed Whitcomb, was governor. She died at her home in Seymour.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Winklepeck and Brock Funeral Home in Brownstown, Indiana.