INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 Indiana legislative session kicks off, Gov. Eric Holcomb will unveil his priorities for the session on Monday.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, Holcomb will release his 2024 Next Level Agenda during an address at 10 a.m. on Monday. Holcomb is expected to speak on his legislative and administrative priorities for the session, which can be viewed above starting at 10 a.m.

Before Monday’s speech, Holcomb gave FOX59/CBS4 some insight into what could be included during a recent sit-down interview. Holcomb said at that time that his biggest priorities for the 2024 session were economic and workforce development, bringing a “laser focus” on quality of place initiatives.

According to previous reports, the 2023 legislative session concluded in April 2023. Lawmakers focused last year’s session on education, including teacher raises and an expansion of the state’s school voucher program. Other areas that lawmakers focused on included public health, salaries of first responders and grants to attract workers to Indiana.

Holcomb said at the time that 2023 was the 10th straight legislative session that lawmakers balanced the state budget.