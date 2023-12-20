INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Chambers, a Republican gubernatorial candidate and the state’s former secretary of commerce, released a statement on Wednesday about the state’s economic development status.

Chambers reports that the state of Indiana saw a “record-breaking year for economic development,” as well as an “all-time record in planned capital investment and increased average hourly wages.”

“Indiana is great, but these numbers prove that we can be even better,” Chambers said in the release. “I’m proud of the team at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for continuing Indiana’s winning tradition and the unprecedented momentum of the last two years — a tradition I’ll continue as the state’s next governor. Playing economic offense to attract future-focused industries with higher wages is essential to keeping our kids and grandkids here and improving quality of life in Indiana.”

In the statement, Chambers cites figures discussed during a recent meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The IEDC reported in 2023, Indiana reported $28.7 billion in capital expenditures. This comes after $22.2 billion in capital expenditures was reported in 2022. Chambers also cited a record high in average hourly wages of $36.07,

Several candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Jamie Reitenour

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

According to previous reports, the first day a candidate can officially file a declaration of candidacy is Jan. 10, 2024, according to the Indiana Election Division.