INDIANAPOLIS — Although his official agenda will be released on Jan. 8, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a sit-down interview with FOX59/CBS4 that his biggest priorities are economic and workforce development.

“I think we’re leaving opportunity on the table because Hoosiers, understandably, are kind of drowning in this sea of acronyms or programs, and, you wonder, you see on one hand $28.7 billion capital investment coming into the state, but what does that mean to me?” Gov. Holcomb asked

Gov. Holcomb also said he hopes to bring a laser focus to quality of place initiatives.

“There’ll be some other ideas that we bring to bear that can, again, work hand-to-glove on a zip code by zip code level, not just city or county or town level,” Gov. Holcomb said. “A very kind of micro-focused on the citizen or the taxpayer, it being kind of taxpayer-centric.”

His comments come as progress on the LEAP District has come to a halt pending the release of a water study. The LEAP District is a 9,000-acre state-owned site in Boone County. The district hopes to be the home to hundreds of companies. Eli Lilly has already signed on. The water for the project will be coming from Tippecanoe County. However, last month, the county issued a moratorium.

“We don’t need to reverse that moratorium,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We’re going to focus on, the state is going to focus on delivering the data that will work, I think, hand in glove with that local community.”

If you’d like to see the complete, unedited interview with Gov. Holcomb, watch the video below.