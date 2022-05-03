SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – Out of nine Republicans and three Democrats, voters in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District have selected Erin Houchin and Matt Fyfe to face off in the general election this November.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Indiana) is not running for reelection in the longtime Republican district, which encompasses Southeast Indiana and parts of South Central Indiana.

Houchin, a Republican, is a small business owner and former state senator from Salem. She was first elected to the Statehouse in 2014 and resigned earlier this year to focus on the campaign.

This is Houchin’s second run for Congress. She competed in the 2016 GOP primary but lost to Hollingsworth.

At a celebration Tuesday night in Scottsburg, Houchin cited the shorter campaign window this time around – Hollingsworth announced in January he would not seek reelection – and her previous work in the area to explain her campaign’s success this time around.

“We’ve represented the district, parts of the district, I’ve worked for Sen. Dan Coats for most of this new district,” Houchin said. “That strong level of base support I think is what made the difference in this election.”

Matt Fyfe, a Democrat looking to flip the open seat to blue this November, is a math teacher at Bloomington High School North who is in his first run for public office.

“I think as a public educator, I think having a strong education message is number one,” Fyfe said Tuesday night. “Two is I’ve been out and around the district. I hear a lot about the economy and making sure that we have good jobs.”

To view more results from Indiana’s 2022 primary races, click here.