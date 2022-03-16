INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education is bringing back a program that offers free college courses to high school students.

Crossing the Finish Line launched in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers students summer courses through Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.

“Last year, COVID resulted in a decrease in dual-credit enrollment by about 7%,” said Rebecca Rahschulte, vice president of K-14 initiatives and statewide partnerships at Ivy Tech.

Many students in the program last year took general education courses so they could transfer the credit to other state colleges, Rahschulte said. They can also earn credit toward an associate’s degree or professional certificate, according to organizers.

“As we partner with high schools, we are very intentional in ensuring that the product that they enroll in are leading to a post-secondary credential of value,” Rahschulte said.

The program, which is federally funded, will be available to roughly 16,000 students this summer, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

“It definitely saved me a lot of time and money,” said Hannah Messer, an Indiana University freshman who took two courses through the program last summer.

The credit from those courses will help her graduate a semester early, she added.

“I am so thankful for it because I had no idea what to expect when I went to college, like the transition from high school to college,” Messer said.

Nearly 1,900 students took courses when the program launched last summer, saving those students a total of $1.4 million dollars in college tuition and other related expenses, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Eligible students will be contacted about the program by their school, Ivy Tech or Vincennes, according to state officials.

For more information about the program, click here.