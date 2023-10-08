Several members of Indiana’s congressional delegation appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the historic House vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker, amidst an ongoing debate over who should succeed McCarthy.

The historic vote comes at a potentially perilous time – with the federal government just 40 days away from a potential government shutdown and as tensions flare in the Middle East after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

Without a Speaker, it could be impossible for the House to act on a resolution to continue funding the government, or other measures to fund aid packages for our allies overseas.

Late last week, we spoke with two different Indiana Republicans with two different perspectives on who should succeed McCarthy. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) supports Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who also now has the backing of former President Donald Trump, while Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) supports Rep. Stave Scalise (R-LA).

“We have to rely on a small majority of about four seats and if we have 8 people who continue to do these kinds of things it’s going to be a problem,” said Bucshon. “I’m supporting Steve Scalise, he’s the current majority leader, but let me tell you, Jim Jordan is a principled conservative who would also be a great Speaker, so I think so far we’ve got two great candidates for Speaker who will move the House forward.”

“We need a bold leader who can unify the Republican party, and to me, Jim Jordan is the obvious choice,” said Banks, who is currently running for U.S. Senate.

“It’s obvious that since the Speaker’s race in January, the divisions are very stark on deep on the other side,” said Carson.

Indiana Democrats also issued a statement last week blasting Banks for supporting Jordan.

“Congressman Jim Jordan is a careless conspiracy theorist, an outspoken opponent of law enforcement and educators, and an enabler for harmful and divisive rhetoric. Representative Banks’ endorsement of him is telling,” said Indiana Democratic Party chair Mike Schmuhl.

Banks also was vocal this weekend about the attack in the Middle East, calling for additional U.S. support for Israel.

“We stand with Israel in their fight to defend themselves against radical Islamic terrorism,” Banks posted this weekend on social media. “We must do everything in our power to help.”

“I stand with the people of Israel, a key ally and friend to the United States,” said Bucshon on social media. “We must condemn this ruthless terror by Hamas and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself.”