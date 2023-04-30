INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss his response to the GOP’s budget proposal in the House, which he says would drastically cut funding for railway safety.

“This is no time to be cutting budgets for railway safety inspections, but that’s exactly what this budget would do,” Buttigieg said.

The former South Bend mayor was also asked about his department’s response to the train derailment in Ohio, and whether he’d be interested in serving a second term in the Biden administration if the President does get re-elected in 2024.

“We’ll find out what’s next, but right now we’ve got a lot to be proud of and a lot more to do,” said Buttigieg.