INDIANAPOLIS – Voters across Indiana can head to the polls as early voting begins for the midterm elections. There’s congressional races, local and Statehouse positions, as well as a Senate seat up for grabs this time around.

Know before you go

Now, groups such as Common Cause Indiana are making sure every voter is prepared for the polls. After redistricting, many Hoosiers could see different names and races at their voting center. For example, several new districts were created for the state legislature. This means there is no incumbent in these races.

Julia Vaughn with Common Cause Indiana says it’s important for voters to check what’s on their ballot before heading to the polls.

“It’s really important for voters to do their homework,” Vaughn said. “Many of those in and around central Indiana, there’s a new Senate district… in Marion County. A new House district was created out in Hendricks County.”

Vaughn adds that big issues this year are causing new groups to turn out and vote. For example, some of Indiana’s colleges and universities say they’ve seen a significant uptick in voter participation among students. Although midterm elections often see a dip in voter turnout across the board, there are signs the upward trend could continue.

“The passage of an incredibly restrictive abortion ban has motivated a lot of younger voters,” Vaughn said. “And that’s one group here in Indiana that has now participated at the same level as others.”

Secretary of State candidates debate

Two of the three candidates campaigning to become Indiana’s next Secretary of State met on the debate stage. Democratic candidate Destiny Wells and her Libertarian challenger Jeff Maurer were there, but Republican nominee Diego Morales did not attend. Among the topics discussed were turnout, and increasing voter trust. Maurer is proposing statewide audits of election systems.

“What we need to do is bring back trust,” Maurer said. “And the opportunity here in this election, to restore trust in our elections with common sense solutions, receipts, and audits.”

Wells believes the state has a problem with voter confidence, but disagrees with the solution.

“Yes, we do have a voter trust problem, but that is because we have been living through the last years of perpetuating a big lie,” Wells said. “We can’t further add fuel onto the fire and say that your vote doesn’t matter or count, and we’re going to have a 92-county audit.”

Last month we asked Morales about his decision not to debate his opponents. We also covered the various controversies he is facing, including some of his prior statements casting doubt on the 2020 election result.

You can find our interviews all three candidates right here.

New snapshot in Senate race

Meanwhile, the most recent polling ahead of the race for U.S. Senate shows a close outcome. In an IndyPolitics / ARW Strategies survey, incumbent Sen. Todd Young holds just a two point lead over Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott (D). Libertarian candidate James Sceniak sits at six percent.

All three candidate will meet on the debate stage, and we will have complete coverage on next week’s edition of IN Focus.

On top of the debate, voters will have the opportunity to submit questions to each candidate. On Monday, October 24, join us for IN Focus: Senate Race 2022. We’ll sit down with both Sen. Young and Mayor McDermott, and get their opinions on the nation’s most pressing issues. You can easily submit your questions right here.

Watch more as the midterm elections heat up in the Hoosier State in the video above.