INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill debate making Daylight Saving Time year-round, former Governor Mitch Daniels (R) is speaking with IN Focus. He originally pushed for the yearly time change in 2005.

It’s sparking a debate among state lawmakers that isn’t new to Indiana. Although he was surprised at the move by U.S. Senators, who passed the bill unanimously, Daniels believes a permanent change could have some benefits.

“If the federal legislation is trying to bring again simplicity and eliminate confusion… that would be a positive thing,” said Daniels, who is now the President of Purdue University.

Though many are again considering the idea of aligning the Hoosier State with the Central time zone, Daniels said he doesn’t have a preference regarding which time zone Indiana aligns with.

The measure is also sparking concern from several Indiana farmers. Members of the Indiana Farm Bureau explained how DST’s original purpose benefited local businesses. The organization was opposed to the original 2005 law that shifted the summer workday.

“The work period for farmers shifts to the evening hours in the summer, where they have other things that they may want to be involved in,” Katrina Hall of the Indiana Farm Bureau explained.

We’re also hearing from State Rep. Jerry Tor (R-Carmel) who stressed that any redrawing of the time zones must have federal approval.

“If we chose to opt-out, if that’s still available, we’d still be on the same time all year just like all the other states,” State Rep. Tor said.

Meanwhile, as state lawmakers possibly gear up for that potential debate, many are waiting to see the bills Governor Holcomb signs following the end of the 2022 legislative session. Some controversial measures remain on his desk, including the “permitless carry” proposal.

IN Focus asked Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett about that bill and what it would mean in the fight against violent crime.

“Making it easier for people to have access to guns, or to carry guns, or to obtain guns without necessarily a permit, is a step in the wrong direction,” Hogsett said.

The legislation is also getting reaction from Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

“What can we do to make Indianapolis safer? What can we do to make Indianapolis more fair?” Prosecutor Mears asked.

Hear more from Mayor Joe Hogsett in the video below.