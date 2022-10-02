INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling overseas this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Europe on his latest foreign jobs mission. The governor will visit with leaders in Germany and Switzerland in the coming days to try and build on economic development efforts here in Indiana.

In the video above, IBJ reporter Peter Blanchard discusses the Governor’s economic development mission on this week’s edition of IN Focus, which also features interviews with state and federal officials discussing the impact of inflation on construction projects across the state.

And in the video below, Washington correspondent Raquel Martin talks with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg about the administration’s efforts to reduce airline fees for travelers.