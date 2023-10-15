INDIANAPOLIS – Several members of Indiana’s congressional delegation are weighing in on the horrific scenes from Israel, and the standoff in Washington, DC which could jeopardize critical aid for our allies in a time of war.

In the video above, see our interviews with Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) and other members of the Congressional delegation who spoke with our Washington bureau this past week.

“The more days that go by, the worse it will look from a political point of view,” Pence said of the ongoing fight to elect a new Speaker. “But also my biggest concern is: we’re supposed to run the government here and we’re not doing that right now.”

Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) also spoke with our Washington bureau in recent days to share their concerns on the situation here at home and overseas.

And last week, we also spoke with Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) to get their thoughts on how the Speaker standoff could also impact aid for Ukraine.