INDIANAPOLIS – Members of Indiana’s congressional delegation faced questions this past week about the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, and his recent rhetoric calling for protests among his supporters.

In the video above, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) responds to our questions about the case at an event he attended Monday morning.

“I’m still learning about the situation, and I think everyone across the country wants to make sure that if this prosecution is something that moves forward, it’s done in a way that’s consistent with due process and that no one is singled out for specific attention,” said Young. “Any protests in this country under the First Amendment must be peaceful protests.”

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) said: “While Dr. Bucshon believes that nobody is above the law, he also believes that the charges issued against the former President appear to be politically motivated. He also thinks that anybody who chooses to protest the charges should do so in a peaceful manner as is their right under the First Amendment of the Constitution.”

And in a written statement, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) said: “No one, not even a former president is above the law. If a grandy jury votes to indict Mr. Trump, I urge everyone to unequivocally condemn any violent protests that attempt to subvert our democracy.”

In the video above, we also heard from IU professor Gerald Wright, who spoke with the Associated Press about the significance of a potential indictment.

“This is the first time in American history that there’s ever been a president considered for indictment and might go to prison,” said Wright. “This is extraordinarily divisive because he has so much – because of our polarized politics – he has fundamental support, strong support among what they call his core, the MAGA republicans. They will believe him. And a lot of the country are going to believe that isn’t the case. This is undermining the fundamental faith in basic democratic institutions. And that is significant.”