INDIANAPOLIS – This week, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol turned its attention to former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence. Lawmakers laid out an effort by former President Donald Trump to pressure him to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee held two public hearings this week, with one of them focusing on the former VP and Indiana Governor Pence’s actions that day. Republican lawyer Greg Jacob testified that Pence told former president Trump that the Constitution gives no authority to the Vice President to overturn the election.

“There was no way that they would’ve put in the hands of one person the authority to determine who was going to be President of the United States,” Jacob said.

The former Vice President’s lawyers say that despite his public silence, Pence always refused to go along with the effort. Lawmakers also presented a video where rioters were only 40 feet away from the Vice President when he was being escorted to a secure location.

On the day of the hearing, former Vice President Pence was meeting in Cincinnati with workers in the oil industry. Although he didn’t comment then on the proceedings in Washington, he has previously defended his actions on January 6th.

“I’ll always believe that I did my duty that day,” former Vice President Pence said. “And I know in my heart of hearts I did. And I believe when all the information and the facts come forward, the American people will better understand what occurred.”

With the January 6th Committee, and much of the political world, focused on the former Indiana Governor’s actions, it raises some questions about his next political moves. Indiana University Political Science professor Steven Webster says that Pence has a delicate line to walk with Republican voters.

“I think the Republicans who were opposed to Donald Trump are always going to associate Mike Pence with Trump,” Prof. Webster said. “We have to remember that for 4 years Pence was a very loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But on the other hand, Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters are not particularly thrilled with Mike Pence for not actually going through with this plan to overturn the election in 2020.”

Webster also says the former Vice President’s concern is finding a voter-base to jumpstart his campaign.

“He’s more concerned with winning over a certain segment of the American population, more than he is with alienating congressional leaders,” Webster said.

Watch more from the January 6th Committee’s hearing on Mike Pence in the video above.