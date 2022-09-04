INDIANAPOLIS – A number of healthcare providers are suing the state of Indiana, just two weeks before a new law on abortion access is set to go into effect Sept. 15.

The providers want a judge to permanently prevent the law from being implemented, claiming it will “infringe on Hoosiers right to privacy” and “violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities.” They also say the law includes “unconstitutionally vague language.”

“The complaint explains that the statute itself is internally inconsistent, and it’s so vague… that it actually prevents doctors from knowing with specificity what’s banned,” said IU law professor Jennifer Drobac, Ph. D.

From here, experts say the courts could issue a temporary injunction or temporary halt before Sept. 15. Meanwhile, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he would defend the law in court.

“One of my chief duties as Attorney General is to defend the legislature in lawsuits and defend the constitutionality of Indiana’s laws, including our pro-life laws,” AG Rokita said. “I do that very proudly. I am unapologetically pro-life.”

Watch more on the lawsuit surrounding Indiana’s new abortion law in the video above.