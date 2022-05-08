INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers across Indiana are reacting to the bombshell leak from the Supreme Court. In a draft opinion attributed to Justice Samuel Alito, the Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade and federal protections for abortion access.

That’s sparked protests across the country, including at the Indiana Statehouse. Republican lawmakers have called for a special session on abortion if the Court gives the issue back to individual states. Indiana Senator Mike Braun blasted the leak and its ramifications, but also called it a landmark decision if true.

“If the leaked opinion is accurate, then today is a landmark day for the sanctity of human life in our country,” Sen. Braun said. “I’m 100% Pro-Life and pray it is true that the Court will follow through.”

Indiana Congressman André Carson had a different tone following the leak. In a statement, he expressed worry for the Indiana Legislature’s intentions. He says the decision will be “disastrous for Hoosiers.”

“Our state could be one of the first to outlaw abortion entirely,” Rep. Carson said. “We can’t and won’t let it happen!”

In the meantime, lawmakers at the Statehouse are planning their next moves after the high-profile leak. Local officials are gearing up for a potential special session later this year if the Court strikes down Roe v. Wade. Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get their reactions.

State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) is one lawmaker advocating for a special session. She previously authored a bill to ban coerced abortions in Indiana. That effort was signed into law during this year’s session.

“…I will always stand for life, especially for those that are most vulnerable,” State Rep. King said. “I think that was important to add to our Abortion Code because of the obvious gravitas of the outcome of that situation [at the Supreme Court].”

State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) says she’s worried what new abortion restrictions the Republican supermajority could pass if Roe v. Wade is overturned. She voted against State Rep. King’s bill during this past session, calling her effort “redundant.”

“We already have coercion laws on the books,” State Rep. Bauer said.

State Rep. Bauer says she believes there are other ways Indiana can address the issue, like improving access to contraception statewide.

“We’ve had legislation introduced for a number of years in a row where we’re trying to allow pharmacies to… allow birth control prescription, and that has not moved forward,” State Rep. Bauer said.

Governor Eric Holcomb (R) says a special session is not off the table. He says he’s waiting for the Court’s official opinion before taking action.

“I have a hard time being the person that’s part of taking another person’s life,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’ll review the decision that has impact on that.”

Meanwhile, the results are in after the May primaries across Indiana. Erin Houchin won the crowded Republican primary for the 9th Congressional District. She’ll campaign against Matthew Fyfe, who won the Democratic primary there.

Both candidates gave their thoughts on the high-profile SCOTUS leak. Candidate Houchin says she hopes the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

“I think this is a decision that ought to be made by the states and the voters, either through their state legislative branches or through their members of Congress,” Houchin said. “I’m strongly pro-life, I will always support life.”

Democratic candidate Fyfe says there needs to be less polarization on the issue of women’s health. He criticized Houchin’s strong opinion on abortion access.

“We need people focused on issues that get things done,” Fyfe said. “I think we can codify Roe and we can make sure that women’s health is looked at and we’re helping women and families here in the district.”

