IN Focus: One-on-One with Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – Hospitalizations are rising across the Hoosier State, and Governor Eric Holcomb is sitting down with IN Focus to discuss Indiana’s response to the pandemic.

Gov. Holcomb said although the state has made strides in its recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Regarding the recent rise in case numbers, he calls the situation a pandemic of the unvaccinated affecting all parts of the county.

“I’m just shouting from the rooftops ‘Get vaccinated,'” Gov. Holcomb said. “That is the answer.”

When asked about vaccine mandates, Gov. Holcomb doesn’t believe that is the job of any government agency. His administration will continue to encourage vaccinations, but he stopped short of endorsing orders for all Hoosiers to get the shot.

“I think the state’s role in all of this is to make sure that we have the supplies ready to be deployed,” Gov. Holcomb said.

The governor has not held a COVID-19 briefing since March 2021. Despite this, Gov. Holcomb says he’s in touch regularly with community and public health officials to chart a way out of the pandemic. Gov. Holcomb says he’s still very aware of COVID-19 and the recent surge in cases, but it shouldn’t take away from Indiana’s economic successes.

“We’re managing our way through it; it’s with us right now,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We are making sure that while COVID-19 is here, our kids can be in school and our hospitals have their resources so that they can tend to patients.”

Despite his opposition to government-run mandates, Gov. Holcomb continues to show support for businesses owners who implement their own.

“I believe that businesses know best how to keep their employees safe and their products rolling off the shelves,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We’ll see what the language is… come this January when we all get together and we have these discussions. The devil will be in the details.”

