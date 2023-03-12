INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the President’s budget proposal and the looming budget battle in Congress?

In the video above, panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories including the budget debate and the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.