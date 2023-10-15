INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the global and local impact of the attacks in Israel and the ongoing standoff in Congress?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Laura Wilson discuss this week’s top stories, including the war in Israel and the latest developments from Capitol Hill.

And in the video below, our panel picks this week’s winners and losers.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.