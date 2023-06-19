INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana lawmakers and political insiders saying about former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss this week’s top stories, including Trump’s appearance in court and the impact his legal troubles could have on the race for President.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.