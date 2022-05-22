INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying in the aftermath of the tragic Buffalo mass shooting? What are their predictions for future legislation on gun control and combatting white supremacy in the United States?

In the video above, panelists Oseye Boyd, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy and Dr. Laura Wilson discuss the latest as the nation reflects on the tragic shooting. They’re also weighing in on the Indiana General Assembly’s upcoming session Tuesday to over-ride the governor’s veto on the transgender sports bill.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.