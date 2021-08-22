IN Focus: Sen. Braun discusses Afghanistan crisis, COVID boosters shots

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, and the effort to evacuate Americans and others from Kabul this week.

“I’ve never seen a lambasting like this from the full spectrum politically, and even as harsh on the liberal side as you would normally expect from the other point of view,” said Braun. “We botched it.”

But while Braun was critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the situation, the first-term senator also said the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan may have been the wrong approach from the start.

“Everybody knew we needed to get out of there,” said Braun. “I agree with Trump originally and Biden, we cannot be in quagmires like Vietnam taught us first, Iraq did it again and now here in Afghanistan.”

Braun was also asked about the news that federal health officials are now recommending booster shots for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. While he has been reluctant to reveal his own vaccination status, Sen. Braun has called on Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 more vocally in recent weeks.

“I’ve been very straight forward. Get the vaccine,” said Braun. “You have to have a good reason why not to, including the booster. I don’t think it’s probably going to be the end-all solution in the sense that most of these variants have come from overseas and we’re going to have to contend with this maybe on an on-going basis so it’s going to take individual responsibility.”

In the video above, we also discuss the new booster recommendation with Dr. Cameron Webb from the White House COVID response team, and hear from Gov. Eric Holcomb about his announcement of a new health commission in the state of Indiana.

It will be made up of 15 members and will be led by two co-chairs, former state Sen. Luke Kenley and former state health commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe. Together, the commission will examine Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations to improve its structure, funding and operations.