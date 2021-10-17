IN Focus: Sen. Todd Young and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discuss Indiana’s economic recovery

INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re taking a deep dive on Indiana’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

With Congress dealing with issues of national security and a slowing supply chain impacting our economy, Indiana Senator Todd Young sat down with Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow to discuss where he stands on many key topics.

Speaking on the ongoing battle on Capitol Hill to raise the debt limit, Senator Young joined with many Republicans who insist Democrats go it alone on many of their fiscal priorities. Sen. Young, who sits on the Senate Committee on Finance, said that fiscally conservative legislators will not sign on to a deal that increases federal spending and lacks bipartisan input.

“So, absent any cooperation on bringing our expenditures in line with our federal revenue, then I don’t intend to help them spend more money and exacerbate our nation’s debt challenges,” Sen. Young said.

Young was also asked if he agreed with fellow Republicans’ criticism of transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been on paid paternity leave in the midst of the ongoing supply chain crisis.

“I think that paternity leave is something that, as a society, we’ve decided to rally around,” said Sen. Young. “At the same time, I think if you’re at a top position in government, people expect you to be on the beat during an economic and public health crisis.”

While the senator agrees with President Biden’s efforts to have the Port of Los Angeles operate 24/7 to combat inflation, Young says the ultimate goal should be to reduce federal spending to help bring prices down and ease inflation concerns.

“We need to stop spending trillions of dollars, which will lead to further inflation in our economy, and cause the prices of our meat, our gas, and other basics to exceed the increase in wages we’re seeing,” Sen. Young said.

On the other side of the aisle, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, said President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda will be the kickstart the U.S. economy needs. Secretary Raimondo, who also spoke with Kristen Eskow on IN Focus, said economic actions making their way through Congress will help solve many of the supply chain issues we are seeing today.

“When there’s a shortage of goods, prices go up, and a lot of investments in Build Back Better are designed to address that,” Sec. Raimondo explained.

Secretary Raimondo went on to say President Biden’s economic agenda prioritizes American workers and manufacturing, solving the country’s ongoing battle with higher prices and a shortage of workers.

“Anything that improves Americans competitiveness, our ability to make things in America, will make us more productive and will help bring down inflation,” Sec. Raimondo said.

Be sure to watch more of Kristen Eskow’s interview with Senator Todd Young on next week’s IN Focus.