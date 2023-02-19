INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Chinese spy balloon and other aerial objects that have been shot down by the U.S. military in recent weeks.

In an interview recorded shortly before the President addressed the nation Thursday afternoon, Sen. Young told us: “The President needs to stand in front of the American people and explain exactly what happened.”

Later that afternoon, President Biden did just that, revealing sparse new details about the investigation into the additional aerial objects shot down across the country, which he said did not appear to be from China.

Still, Young says the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country earlier this month demands further action.

“We should be prepared for this,” said Young. “We need to figure out how in the future we can not be surprised. I’ll work with the administration on that. I really have two takeaways: We know the Chinese Communist Party is probing us in various ways. They’re testing us as they have a habit of doing. They want to see what our response is. I think we have to be bold. We have to be strong and shoot down anything that encroaches improperly on American airspace.”

In the video above, we also asked Young about the massive train derailment in Ohio leading to environmental concerns for nearby residents and the criticism that Sec. Pete Buttigieg and the administration have faced in the aftermath of that derailment.